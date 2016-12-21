Company news

Bata India said the company’s board of directors on Wednesday considered and approved launch of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for all eligible employees/workers at its Faridabad unit. The status of implementation of the VRS and financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course. The company believes that implementation of the VRS will be beneficial for it in the long term, Bata India said in a notification to the stock exchanges. Shares of Bata India slipped 0.64 per cent at ₹418.85 on the BSE.

The board of directors of Ambition Mica on Wednesday approved a proposal to issue one bonus share for every two shares held by stakeholders in the company. In an exchange filing, the company said: “In order to seek the approval of shareholders, the board of directors decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting on January 19.” Shares of Ambition Mica plunged 4.7 per cent at ₹57 on the BSE.

The board of Vitan Agro Industries will meet on December 28 to consider divestment of 100 per cent paid-up share capital of Amirdham Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, among other items. The stock of Vitan Agro surged 10.37 per cent at ₹18.1 on the BSE.