Company news

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1: Work away to glory
The latest professional machine from Dell delivers on all fronts
Bata India said the company’s board of directors on Wednesday considered and approved launch of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for all eligible employees/workers at its Faridabad unit. The status of implementation of the VRS and financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course. The company believes that implementation of the VRS will be beneficial for it in the long term, Bata India said in a notification to the stock exchanges. Shares of Bata India slipped 0.64 per cent at ₹418.85 on the BSE.
The board of directors of Ambition Mica on Wednesday approved a proposal to issue one bonus share for every two shares held by stakeholders in the company. In an exchange filing, the company said: “In order to seek the approval of shareholders, the board of directors decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting on January 19.” Shares of Ambition Mica plunged 4.7 per cent at ₹57 on the BSE.
The board of Vitan Agro Industries will meet on December 28 to consider divestment of 100 per cent paid-up share capital of Amirdham Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, among other items. The stock of Vitan Agro surged 10.37 per cent at ₹18.1 on the BSE.
Smart noise cancellation modes on the go
A mouthful of a name and an ear full of sound
In sync with Vivo’s specs legacy, the phone blends powerful performance, great camera and chic looks
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government amid much anticipation and ...
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
