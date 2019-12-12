Stocks

Company news: Confidence Petroleum India

Confidence Petroleum India, an auto LPG retailer and cylinder manufacturer, is now venturing into installation of CNG dispensing stations and other related projects. Recently, the project division of the company bagged a contract for commissioning of CNG dispensing stations by Gujarat Gas in Gujarat. Shares of Confidence Petroleum closed at ₹27.05, up 0.37 per cent, on the BSE.

