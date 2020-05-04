Consider a plain vanilla call on ITC

The long-term outlook for ITC (Rs 182) remains negative. The stock finds crucial support at Rs 166 and the major one at Rs 147. ITC finds immediate resistance at Rs 191 and a crucial one at Rs 207. A conclusive close above latter has the potential to lift the stock towards Rs 238. The long-term outlook will turn positive on closing above Rs 255. The stock is expected to move in a narrow range with an upward bias.

F&O pointers: ITC May futures is trading at a discount at Rs 179.35 as against the spot price of Rs 182.05, signalling the existence of short positions. The counter on Thursday added 15 per cent or 35.71 lakh shares in open interest on Thursday. Besides, rollover of open positions is just 49 per cent, one of the weakest among stock futures. Option trading indicates, that ITC is likely to move in a range of Rs 170-200.

Strategy: Despite, trading in F&O signalling negative bias, we advice traders to consider buying 190-call on ITC that closed with a premium of Rs 4.85. As the market lot is 2,400 shares per lot, traders have to incur an initial outflow of Rs 11,640, which would be the maximum loss one can suffer. The maximum loss will occur if ITC closes at Rs 190 or below at the time of expiry. On the other hand, profit potentials are very high, if ITC surges sharply. A close above Rs 194.85 will turn the position positive. Traders can exit the position either if the premium of the option falls to Rs 1.85 or jumps to Rs 10. If the stock opens on the negative bias on Monday, traders could buy 185-call option.