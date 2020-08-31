Consider bull-call spread on Infosys

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
The long-term outlook for Infosys remains positive, as long as it stays above ₹717. The stock finds immediate support at ₹907 and the next one at ₹840. One more conclusive close above ₹967 will trigger a fresh rally in the stock that could lift it to four-digit. We expect the bullish trend to sustain.
F&O pointers: The Infosys September futures counter witnessed a steady accumulation of open positions despite the counter moved in a narrow band of ₹980-935 during the last one month. However, in the previous week, the counter was on a downward spiral. The futures at ₹940.30 is ruling at a healthy premium to the spot close of ₹935.25, signalling the existence of strong long positions. Option trading indicates a range of ₹900-₹1,000 for Infosys.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider a bull-call spread on Infosys that can be initiated by selling the 950-call and simultaneously buying the 940-call. As these calls closed with a premium of ₹24.60 and ₹29.05 respectively, this strategy will cost ₹4.45 per contract. As the market lot is 1,200 shares per lot, this works out to ₹5,340, which would be the maximum loss one can suffer. For that to happen, Infosys has to settle at or below ₹940 at the time of expiry.
On the other hand, a profit of ₹6,720 is possible if Infosys closes at or above ₹950. We advise traders to hold the position till expiry and exit if Infosys surges above ₹950.
