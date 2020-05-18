Consider short strangle for Sun Pharma

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The long-term outlook still remains negative for Sun Pharmaceuticals (Rs 448), as long as it rules below Rs 628. However, the medium-term outlook turned positive for Sun Pharma while in the short-term it will move in a narrow range before pursuing a positive journey. The stock finds immediate resistance at Rs 477 and support at Rs 404. A close below the latter would drag Sun Pharma to Rs 365 and even to Rs 332. On the other hand, a conclusive end above Rs 447 has the potential to list the stock to Rs 525 and also to Rs 585.
F&O Pointers: Sun Pharma futures shed open positions last week along with fall in share prices. This signals, traders prefer to book profits rather than rolling over positions. Option trading signals that the stock could move in the range of Rs 350-500.
Strategy: We advice traders to consider a short strangle on Sun Pharma. This can be constructed by selling 550-call and 350-put, which closed with a premium of Rs 1.65 and Rs 1.55 respectively. As the market lot is 1,250 shares per contract, this would result in an inflow of Rs 4,000 to the trader, which would be a maximum profit one can earn. For that to happen, Sun Pharma has to settle between Rs 350 and Rs 550.
A close above Rs 553.20 or a close below Rs 346.80 will start affecting the position. As selling options involve huge margin money and could result in a heavy loss (if Sun Pharma moves in a single direction - either up or down violently), we advise this strategy os for traders who can withstand the risk and wild swings.
Hold the position till expiry.
Hold Nifty-50 9500 call option as advised last week.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...