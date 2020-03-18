Corona scares away IRFC IPO

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the fund-mobilising arm of the Railways, has been delayed against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has set the bourses on a downward spiral.

IRFC was supposed to be listed on the bourses on March 15. However, a high-level committee has called for the IPO of the railway public sector unit — known to raise funds for the Railways at extreme low cost from domestic as well as external markets — to be kept in abeyance.

Market mayhem

Stock markets in India as well as those across the world, including London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, have seen a meltdown following the onset of COVID-19, the antidote to which has not yet been invented.

In view of COVID-19, the IRFC IPO has been held in abeyance, according to the decision of a high-level committee, sources confirmed to BusinessLine.

The melting stock indices in bourses might endanger the Centre’s plan to raise funds from disinvesting other public enterprises as well.

IRFC funds a large chunk of the Railways’ wagons (79 per cent), coaches and engines (85 per cent each). A few years ago, it also started funding railway projects. The public sector unit has raised funds for 27 per cent of the money spent on railway projects recently.

LIC MoU

For funding projects, the Railways had a memorandum of understanding with LIC in March 2015 to borrow ₹1.5-lakh crore for long-term tenor of five years from 2015-16. However, LIC has disbursed only ₹18,000 crore since 2015-16, pushing IRFC to borrow ₹60,000 crore from other sources for the projects.

The agreement between IRFC and the Railways ensures that IRFC earns revenues through margins that the Railways pays IRFC over and above various costs of the organisation. For all the engines, wagons and coaches of the Railways — which are clubbed as rolling stock assets acquired during a financial year by the Railways — IRFC enters into a lease agreement with the Railway Ministry after a fiscal year ends, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Lease rentals to IRFC include the value of the rolling stock assets leased by IRFC to the Railways Ministry during a year, the weighted average cost of borrowing, and a certain margin atop that. In FY2019, IRFC was entitled to a margin of 40 basis points over the weighted average cost of borrowing for financing rolling stock and 35 bps over the weighted average cost of borrowing for financing project assets over the weighted average cost of borrowing.