Covid-19 lockdown: Brokers’ association ANMI seeks closure of stock markets

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Brokers’ association ANMI has sought a complete lockdown of stocks markets.

ANMI says that it had requested SEBI to ask State governments to declare stock market broking houses as essential services, which SEBI has not done. Therefore, they are now seeking a complete closure of the markets as brokers are not able to open their offices and staff are facing problems in reaching.

“ANMI’s made a submission to SEBI to issue advisory to State governments to include “stock broking and depository services” as essential services and inform all State governments to issue necessary guidelines to that effect. In this regard, to the best of our knowledge, SEBI has not issued any advisory / circular in this matter. Except State Governments of Maharashtra, Gujrat and Rajasthan, no other State has declared “stock broking and depository services” as essential services. ANMI members and their staff are facing huge problem to reach their head office to operationalise their central server, back office functions, risk management and depository services to meet the requirements of their clients and compliance of exchanges/ SEBI.

“In many cases, members have reported that even their skeleton staff could not reach their head offices, in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, etc., on account of complete lockdown declared by the respective States. In fact, curfew has been imposed in Punjab,” ANMI said in its letter to SEBI.

According to Rajeev Agarwal, former ED of SEBI, the markets should be closed. “The market may be closed for a few days, when the city mobility is so poor and markets are not functioning efficiently in the absence of adequate information about Covid and its impact on economy and the impact the daily relief packages being announced across the world are going to have global situation, it’s better they are closed for few day so as to digest all negative and positive news and resume price discovery. The open market with this kind of volatility may lead a large number of brokers to default,” Agarwal said.

Commodity market

For commodity market brokers, there is added trouble as commodity market trading in India goes up to 11.50 on mid-night. They have staff in double shift to punch trades. Another problem for this segment of traders is that physical commodity markets, including agri and bullion, are completely closed, which is leading to chaos in effective price discovery as futures trades are mainly speculation.

All most all States have announced a complete lockdown even of public transport. However, are no explicit guidelines/notifications have been issued by these State governments exempting capital markets/stock brokers’ offices from the total lockdown,” a letter from ANMI to SEBI said. In Mumbai, clarifications were issued to authorities to exempt employees working in exchanges and broking offices from the lockdown. No such clarifications/guidelines have been being issued by other State governments, ANMI said.

ANMI further said that all financial markets are integrated globally, and India is among the top seven markets globally in equity volumes. Hence, equity and derivative markets cannot be shut down while global exchanges/financial markets are actively operating.

SEBI and the exchanges have permitted trading via terminals from various locations in the country. Though up to 50 per cent of the front office staff of broking offices have been allowed to work from home, such a facility cannot be extended to back office staff and those looking after servers and operational affairs. Thus, it is imperative to declare capital markets/ stock broking services as essential services exempted from the lockdown, the letter said.