Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd announced today that its subsidiary, Cressanda Retail Solutions Pvt Ltd, has entered into an exclusive distributorship agreement with Patanjali Peya Pvt Ltd. The deal grants Cressanda Retail exclusive rights to distribute Patanjali’s Divya Jal brand of packaged drinking mineral water across West Bengal and within the South-Central and Southern Railway zones.

The shares of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd were trading at ₹15.46, up by ₹0.73, or 4.96 per cent, on the BSE today at noon.

This partnership expands Cressanda Retail’s existing distribution network, which currently handles over 18 million bottles of Aqua Diamond mineral water monthly in the eastern zone of Indian Railways. The company aims to leverage its parent company’s extensive reach within the Indian Railways network to establish a more efficient food and beverage distribution system.