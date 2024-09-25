Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited announced today the launch of its new product line, Highspeed Santos, in the domestic Indian market. The high-speed induction fans are available in 48-inch and 36-inch sweep sizes, expanding Crompton’s offerings in the consumer electricals sector.
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited were trading at ₹441.20 up by ₹1.95 or 0.44 per cent today on the NSE at 3.25 pm.
This launch marks Crompton’s latest effort to strengthen its position in the competitive home appliances market, particularly in the ceiling fan segment.
