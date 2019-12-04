Stocks

CSB Bank makes strong debut, jumps 41 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

The scrip of CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses on Wednesday, listing with a premium of 41 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 195.

The scrip debuted at Rs 275, up 41 per cent at the BSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 304, reflecting a sharp jump of 55.89 per cent. At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 275.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 5,157.71 crore during early trade. The initial public offering of Kerala-based CSB Bank was subscribed 86.89 times late last month.

Also read: CSB public float subscribed 87 times

 

The company’s Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share. Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

Published on December 04, 2019
stocks and shares
catholic syrian bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian markets slide as Trump raises spectre of longer, wider trade war