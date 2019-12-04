CSB Bank makes strong debut, jumps 41 per cent

The scrip of CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses on Wednesday, listing with a premium of 41 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 195.

The scrip debuted at Rs 275, up 41 per cent at the BSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 304, reflecting a sharp jump of 55.89 per cent. At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 275.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 5,157.71 crore during early trade. The initial public offering of Kerala-based CSB Bank was subscribed 86.89 times late last month.

The company’s Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share. Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.