HCLTech’s Global Cyber Resilience Study 2024-25, released today, reveals that 81 per cent of security leaders anticipate cyberattacks on their organizations in the next year, while only 48 per cent feel confident in their ability to prevent them.

The study, which surveyed over 1,500 leaders across North America, Europe, and Australia-New Zealand, highlights growing concerns about AI-generated attacks, with 54 per cent identifying them as their biggest security risk.

The study found North America experienced the highest rate of reported attacks at 64 per cent, followed by Europe at 57 per cent and Australia-New Zealand at 51 per cent. In response, 63 per cent of security leaders plan to increase cybersecurity investments over the next 12 months.

The report also exposes significant gaps in organizational readiness, with only 35 per cent of security leaders expressing confidence in their in-house expertise to manage cybersecurity risks. Furthermore, 76 per cent reported facing moderate to high challenges in fully resuming business operations following a cyberattack.

HCLTech, which reported consolidated revenues of $13.7 billion for the 12 months ending September 2024, conducted the study as part of its efforts to understand and address evolving cybersecurity challenges across industries.

