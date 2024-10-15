Cyient, a global intelligent engineering company, has partnered with Business Finland to advance technology innovation in emerging fields.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on October 15, 2024, aims to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies including 5G, AI, sustainability solutions, space technology, and robotics.

The partnership will leverage Cyient’s strong presence in Europe, particularly in Finland, to work with the Finnish ecosystem and startups. Business Finland will facilitate joint go-to-market strategies to enhance market access and visibility.

Rajaneesh Kini, President & CTO of Cyient, expressed enthusiasm about integrating Finnish innovation into the company’s global strategy. Gitta Perez, Director of Middle East & India at Business Finland, highlighted the partnership’s potential to create significant market opportunities for Finnish businesses.

This collaboration comes as Finland maintains its position as the world’s happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, according to the UN World Happiness Report. The partnership is expected to accelerate innovation and create sustainable solutions in the digital sector.