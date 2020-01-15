Broker's call: Cyient (Buy)

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Geojit Financial
Cyient (Buy)
CMP: ₹447
Target: ₹540
Cyient Ltd, formerly known as InfoTech Enterprises is one amongst the leading players in the IT enabled services space providing services to the engineering research and development segment.
Key takeaways: a) Stable revenue growth with 16 per cent CAGR in the last five years from FY14. Fresh order intake in the services division to propel revenue growth to 14.2 per cent in FY21E from 3 per cent in FY20E.
b) Expansion of its R&D facility in Warangal with net addition of 600 employees to support telecom clients indicate strong momentum in communication vertical.
c) Well positioned in providing services to aerospace vertical and huge prospect to expand the defence segment which currently accounts for 5 per cent of total revenue.
d) Expect operating margin to improve in the range of 14-15 per cent when the cost optimisation programme ends by FY21E.
e) Currently trading at historically low valuation as weak margins and revenue growth in FY20 is already factored in.
We expect improvement in growth due to communication and transportation vertical and value Cyient at 9x FY22E EPS with a target price of ₹540 and recommend ‘Buy’ rating.
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...