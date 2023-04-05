Shares of Cyient on Wednesday jumped 6 per cent in today’s trade after the IT company rejigged its top management.

The stock of the firm zoomed 6 per cent to ₹1,054 on the BSE. During the intra-day trade, the stock touched its 52-week high of ₹1,064.05 per share.

On the NSE, it climbed 6.24 per cent to ₹1,056.75.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 582.87 points or 0.99 per cent at 59,689.31 points.

On Monday, IT company Cyient said that it has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD.