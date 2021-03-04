Daily Rupee call: INR bullish despite gap-down open

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rupee (INR) saw a considerable gain of nearly 0.9 per cent on Wednesday as it ended at 72.72 versus preceding day’s close of 73.36 against the dollar (USD). After opening with a gap-up, the domestic currency rallied throughout the session and it has zoomed past the resistance at 73.00, opening the door for further strengthening.
Following this, INR has opened today lower at 73.03. Nevertheless, it is less likely that it can decisively fall below the support of 73.00. It has already gone above that level during the initial hour and is already trading at 72.80. So, the rally might be extended. The nearest resistance levels can be spotted at 72.70 and 72.55.
The equity market saw a solid gain yesterday and the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) too were positive as they made net investments of ₹2,088 crore. That takes the net foreign inflows for the week to ₹4,436 crore. So, this remained as one of the major contributor to the rupee gain. If the inflows continue to come in, the demand for the Indian currency will remain steady resulting in more gains against the greenback.
Dollar index
The dollar index, after making a low of 91.06, where the 21-day moving average coincides, bounced off this level and ended the day with a gain. That is, it closed the session at 90.95 versus previous day’s close of 90.79. However, there is an immediate resistance at 91.00, which can act as a strong hindrance for the bulls. Looking at the price pattern of the index since the beginning of this week, it has largely been held within 90.60 and 91.00 and so, until either of these levels are breached, the next swing in price will remain uncertain.
Trade strategy
Though the rupee began with a gap-down open, it has shown a good recovery in the initial hour of trade. Since the bias is in favour of the rupee, it can be expected to appreciate from here. Moreover, the dollar index is trading near a strong hurdle. So, traders can be bullish on INR and go long for intraday with a stop-loss at 73.00.
Supports: 73.15 and 73.00
Resistances: 72.70 and 72.55
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...