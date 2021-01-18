Damani marginally increases stake in India Cements

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Billionaire Radhakishan Damani’s stake in India Cements has increased marginally. Radhakishan Damani, along with brother Gopikishan Damani, held 21.14 per cent stake in India Cements as on December 31, 2020, up from 20.4 per cent three months ago.
Promoter and promoter Group held 28.42 per cent stake in India Cements as of December 2020, according to a company filing to the exchange.
Speculations were rife over a possible acquisition of controlling stake by Damani family in India Cements, but N Srinivasan, Vice-chairman & Managing Director of the company, had denied such takeover reports earlier.
Damani has not made any official comment on his stake in India Cements so far. India Cements has been maintaining that Damanis’ investments in the company were more of financial in nature than strategic one.
The company had reported a sharp increase in its Q2 profit at ₹.71 crore when compared with ₹.9 crore in Q2 last fiscal, supported by cost control measures, despite lower capacity utilisation levels and fall in cement volumes.
While higher prices helped cement companies to achieve growth in Q2, December 2020 quarter is expected to show a volume-led growth
Sustained demand from individual housing (IHB) in semi urban and rural region and healthy pick-up in infra activities from September 2020 onwards would aid growth in volumes in Q3FY21. In the current fiscal, at all-India level, cement dispatches are expected to report first ever growth during the quarter, according to ICICI Securities.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
It assumes significance in the backdrop of some expected changes in the structure
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...