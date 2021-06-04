Dangers of trading in AMC-type overseas stocks

When it comes to taking risk, Indian investors are not far behind their global peers. In a move to make a quick buck, Indian investors do not hesitate to explore sizzling hot stocks overseas.

Overseas investing, especially the US markets, has become easier for Indian investors, thanks to global platforms such as Globalise, Vested and Stockal. Currently, Indian investors are allowed to invest up to $250,000 every year overseas as a part of RBI’s LRS scheme.

Capitalising on the facility, retail investors in India recently joined the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc bandwagon, as frenzy for the stock was going through the roof.

AMC’s rise and fall

According to a Bloomberg report, “The money-losing movie-theatre chain is among the five most-traded US stocks over the past week on both Vested Finance and Stockal, two India-focused platforms for retail investors to buy US equities. AMC Entertainment has accounted for 14 per cent of trades on Vested this week, a greater proportion than Tesla Inc., Shopify Inc. and Facebook Inc.”

From a mere $1.91 on January 5, 2021, the stock of AMC Entertainment jumped to $72.62 on June 2, a 3,700 per cent gain in six months. However, after the promoters said they are planning to sell shares to raise funds on Wednesday, the stock crashed to $37.66 in knee jerk reaction and settled at $51.34.

According to experts, most of these investment decisions are based on social media postings, especially after the emergence of Reddit.com and a new class of Robinhood retail investors in the US. Indian investors think they can enter and exit quickly with large returns.

Key risks

Are investors aware of the risks involved in chasing such over-heated stocks? First and foremost is volatility. The stock that moves up sharply, without fundamental reasons, has a higher possibility of coming down quickly too. With US and India having different time zones, it is very difficult for Indian investors to closely monitor these stocks movements.

But the biggest risk is suspension of trading. Federal securities laws allow the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to suspend trading in any stock for up to 10 trading days if the regulator determines that a trading suspension is required in the public interest and for the protection of investors. In May alone, SEC suspended over 30 stocks.

As investments in US equities must be made only in US dollars, so there is a currency risk too. So, even if the investment bet turns to be successful or on expected lines, adverse currency movement could mar returns, if the rupee tumbles sharply against the USD.

Of course, these platforms do provide unique opportunity for Indian investors to own world-class companies such as Apple, Google, Tesla or Amazon.

So, service providers need to educate Indian investors on the risks and opportunities provided by overseas markets. Investors could consider systematic investments (quarterly or half-yearly basis) with a long-term perspective.

If one is not sure of risk-return potential, then they should be directed to invest through mutual funds. Currently, a lot of fund houses offer global mutual funds/ETFs, which would be a safer route than punting on individual stocks.