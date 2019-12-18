Company news: Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics Global Services on Wednesday appointed Rima Ghose Chowdhury as Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She will be reporting to Rahul Kanodia - Vice-Chairman and CEO, Datamatics. Rima will lead the Datamatics HR functions globally, which has more than 10,000 employees and operations in the US, India, Europe, and the Philippines. The stock climbed 3.6 per cent to ₹71.75 on the BSE.