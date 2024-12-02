Datamatics Global Services Ltd. has obtained UK Government-backed Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications, the company announced on December 2, 2024. The certification is validated by independent auditor Techforce Cyber,

The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of over 100 technical controls across five key security areas: Firewalls, Secure Configuration, Security Update Management, User Access Control, and Malware Protection. This rigorous evaluation underscores Datamatics’ commitment to protecting client data and maintaining high security standards.

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, highlighted the significance of these certifications as a milestone in the company’s cybersecurity journey. Gopal Ranjan, Global Head of Quality and Data Protection Officer, emphasized that the achievement follows a detailed technical assessment to ensure effective defense against cyber threats.

In addition to these cybersecurity credentials, Datamatics recently became an early global recipient of the ISO certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) framework, further reinforcing its technological credibility.