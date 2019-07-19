Broker's call: DCB Bank (Buy)

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
CMP: ₹201.45
Target: ₹240
June quarter loan growth at 13.2 per cent was lower (versus estimated 17.1 per cent) although NII/NIM at ₹305 crore/ 3.9 per cent was in-line. Weaker loan growth led to muted fees; while opex was slightly higher by 2.6 per cent vis-a-vis estimates as first quarter usually sees pay-out related to employee appraisals. Hence PPoP (pre-provision operating profit) came in lower at ₹170 crore (+17.8 per cent y-o-y). Slippages came in higher at ₹150 crore (est ₹120 crore), driven by mortgages, agriculture and CVs. Spike in slippages and lower loan growth led to higher GNPA/ NNPA of 1.96 per cent/ 0.81 per cent (+12bps / +16 bps q-o-q). Provisions were higher at ₹40.6 crore though ₹8 crore was on account of contingent/ standard asset provisioning. Net profit came in at ₹81,100 crore (+16.8 per cent y-o-y).
Valuation and risks: We have lowered our loan growth estimates and raised provisons which may negatively impact the FY21E ABV by 4.7 per cent. Fundamentally we like DCB and hence maintain a multiple of 2.2x FY21E ABV but revise our target price to ₹240 from ₹250.
Risks to our call include lower loan growth and stress in retail/SME loans.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...