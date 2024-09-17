DCX Systems Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited has been granted a 15-year industrial licence by the Office of the Development Commissioner, Cochin Special Economic Zone to manufacture high-security defence products.

The shares of DCX Systems Limited were trading at ₹346.90, up by ₹16.50 or 4.99 per cent, on the NSE at 2.45 pm.

The licence covers the production, assembly, and testing of microwave submodules for missile subsystems, integration of avionics and defence electronic equipment, and manufacturing of radar and electronic warfare systems. These items fall under the highest security classification, according to the Ministry of Defence Security Manual.

The manufacturing facility will be located in the Aerospace SEZ Sector in Bengaluru. DCX Systems’ Company Secretary Gurumurthy Hegde said the licence enables the subsidiary to produce classified and sensitive security products.

This development aligns with India’s push for domestic defence manufacturing.