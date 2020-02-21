Stocks

What to watch: Deal to keep Axis Bank, Max Financial in focus

| Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Shares of Axis Bank and Max Financial Services and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance will remain in focus, as they entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement. Under the deal, they will explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life. Max Financial Services currently holds a 72.5 per cent stake in Max Life while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Axis Bank hold 25.5 per cent and 2 per cent stakes respectively.

Published on February 21, 2020
Stocks to Watch
Max Financial Services Ltd
Axis Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: Will IRCTC stock cross ₹2,000-mark this week?