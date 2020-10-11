Debt mutual funds log outflow in September

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of over ₹51,900 crore in September, making it the second consecutive monthly withdrawal, largely on the back of a massive pull out from liquid category.
Morningstar India Associate Director - Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said that investors are focusing on fixed income categories having relatively shorter duration profile, such as low duration and short duration funds, given the current interest rate scenario. In addition, they are preferring funds with pristine credit quality, especially from banking & PSU category, he said.
According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), mutual funds (MFs) that invest in fixed-income securities or debt funds saw an outflow of ₹51,962 crore last month as compared to ₹3,907 crore in August. Prior to that, debt funds had seen an inflow of ₹91,392 crore in July, ₹2,862 crore in June, ₹63,665 crore in May and ₹43,431 crore in April.
“With September being the quarter-end month, debt-oriented schemes expectedly witnessed significant net outflows,” Srivastava said.
Groww co-founder and COO Harsh Jain said the outflow is expected at the end of every quarter as corporates take out money from liquid funds to pay tax. Liquid funds witnessed net outflows to the tune of ₹65,952 crore, which is where corporate companies tend to park money, followed by ultra short duration funds (₹4,867 crore) and money market funds ( ₹4,857 crore).
Further, investors continue to tread a line of caution by staying away from riskier investments, given the credit crisis in the March-April period, which adversely impacted fixed income markets. Hence, credit category continues to witness outflows, although the pace has slowed down significantly, Srivastava said.
Credit risk funds saw an outflow of ₹539 crore in September compared to ₹554 crore in August, ₹670 crore in July, ₹1,494 crore in June, ₹5,173 crore in May and ₹19,239 crore in April.
Gilt funds, which attracted investor interest in the recent times given their sovereign status and zero exposure to credit risk, experienced net outflow of ₹483 crore in September, which was lower than the net outflow of Rs 1,122 core in August.
The performance of the category this year so far has been good which would have prompted investors to book profits.
However, funds with pristine credit quality, especially from categories such as banking and PSU and corporate bond continue to gain traction from investors highlighting their preference for safety in this segment. In fact, banking & PSU fund was the biggest beneficiary during the month with a net inflow of ₹6,416 crore.
In addition, short duration and low duration funds saw inflow of ₹3,853 crore and ₹1,818 crore, respectively. The assets under management of debt mutual funds dropped to ₹12.14 lakh crore at the end of September from ₹12.61 lakh crore at August-end.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...