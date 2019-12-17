Debt reduction may strengthen Lupin

Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Nanomi B.V. has completed the divestiture of the entire stake in Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd to Unison Capital Partners IV, LPS and Unison Capital Partners IV (F). LP. The transaction generates post tax net cash inflow of approximately JPY 33,429 million (₹2,157.60 crore) and will significantly strengthen Lupin's consolidated balance sheet and overall financial position; net debt of the company will stand reduced to ₹1,075.30 crore from ₹4,361.80 crore.