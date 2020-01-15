Deepak Fertiliser and Petrochemicals sells industrial land in Dahej for ₹99.2 crore

Deepak Fertiliser and Petrochemicals Corporation on Tuesday said it has divested one of its plots of industrial land in Dahej for ₹99.2 crore. The deed of assignment was executed in December 2019 as part of the strategy to divest non-core assets, and has received the sale consideration.

Deepak Fertiliser's existing Nitric acid plant is situated in Dahej where it continues to has adequate unutilised area to take care of any future expansion, the company further said. The stock jumped 5.02 per cent at ₹115.15 on the BSE.