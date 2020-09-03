Stocks

Deepak Fertilisers cuts FCCB price to ₹195

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp has informed the exchanges that it has cut the conversion price of its foreign currency convertible bonds to ₹195 from ₹250 allotted to International Finance Corp in May 2019. The board had approved raising up to $30 million through FCCBs, in two tranches. Deepak Fertilisers also extended the tenure of FCCB by 12 months.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers ended 0.96 per cent lower at ₹175.65 on the BSE.

