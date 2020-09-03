Deepak Fertilisers cuts FCCB price to ₹195

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp has informed the exchanges that it has cut the conversion price of its foreign currency convertible bonds to ₹195 from ₹250 allotted to International Finance Corp in May 2019. The board had approved raising up to $30 million through FCCBs, in two tranches. Deepak Fertilisers also extended the tenure of FCCB by 12 months.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers ended 0.96 per cent lower at ₹175.65 on the BSE.