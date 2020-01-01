Default to SBI may hurt Peninsula Land

Peninsula Land, a part of the Ashok Piramal Group, has defaulted on loan repayment to the State Bank of India. It was supposed to pay ₹2.35 crore (interest and principal) on November 30 on total principal amount of ₹177.72 crore (tenure: 143 months). The company said it has defaulted on loans, including revolving facilities such as cash credit, from banks and financial institutions. The total outstanding borrowings from banks/FIs (as on November 30, 2019) stood at ₹999.74 crore.