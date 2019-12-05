Defaults worth ₹87.46 cr may hurt HUDCO

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on Wednesday said that two borrowing agencies had defaulted in repayment of their dues.

The defaulted amount stands at ₹87.46 crore, against the principal outstanding of ₹869.41 crore as on date and it has been classified as NPAs with an impact of 1.14 per cent on its gross NPA, HUDCO informed the bourses. The PSU firm did not disclose the defaulters’ identity. HUDCO’s shares may come under pressure in the short term.