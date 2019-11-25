Stocks

Delay in Q2 results to hit DHFL stock further

Published on November 25, 2019

 

The shares of DHFL ended lower on Monday on the back of the company announcing that it may not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The crippled mortgage lender announced earlier that it would be hold a meeting of the board of directors on Monday to declare second quarter results. Though the stock ended flat, it may be under selling pressure as investors are unlikely to evince interest till the results date announcement, according to traders.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
