Delisting proposal lifts LKP Fin 20%

The stock of BSE-listed LKP Finance jumped 20 per cent to ₹74.40, as it received a letter from Mahendra V. Doshi (promoter) of the company, expressing his intention to acquire all fully paid-up equity shares (i.e. 45.72 lakh shares) from the public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist from the BSE.

As on September 30, 2020, the promoters had held 79.96 lakh shares or 63.62 per cent stake in LKP Finance. Following the letter, the board of LKP Finance is scheduled to meet on December 4. Our Bureau