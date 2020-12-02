Stocks

Delisting proposal lifts LKP Fin 20%

Chennai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

 

The stock of BSE-listed LKP Finance jumped 20 per cent to ₹74.40, as it received a letter from Mahendra V. Doshi (promoter) of the company, expressing his intention to acquire all fully paid-up equity shares (i.e. 45.72 lakh shares) from the public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist from the BSE.

As on September 30, 2020, the promoters had held 79.96 lakh shares or 63.62 per cent stake in LKP Finance. Following the letter, the board of LKP Finance is scheduled to meet on December 4. Our Bureau

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
delisting
LKP Finance Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.