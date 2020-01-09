Stocks

Delta Corp's subsidiary to commence operations in Kathamandu soon

| Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Delta Corp's subsidiary said operations of the casino at the Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu are expected to commence soon. Earlier it had entered into an MoU for leasing space at the five-star Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, to operate a casino. The subsidiary in Nepal has been issued a licence for operating a casino in Nepal. Shares of Delta Corp jumped 7.8 per cent at ₹197.15 on the BSE.

