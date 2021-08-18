Demerged Meghmani twins hit 5% upper ceiling

Shares of Meghmani Finechem (MFL) and Meghmani Organics (MOL) closed at 5 per cent upper band on the BSE. While MFL closed at ₹405.65 against the opening price of ₹386.35, MOL closed at ₹94.50 after opening at ₹90. During the day MOL touched a low of ₹85.50 on the BSE.

Demerger

Meghmani Organics had demerged its agrochemical and pigment divisions into a separate subsidiary, Meghmani Organochem Ltd and transferred other businesses of MOL (chloro-alkali and its derivatives business) to Meghmani Finechem Ltd. Eventually, Meghmani Organochem Ltd was renamed as Meghmani Organics Ltd.

The company had fixed May 19 as record date for purpose of composite scheme of arrangement to determine eligibility of shareholders of Meghmani Organics.

As per the composite scheme, shareholders of the Meghmani Organochem received shares in the ratio of 1:1; and shareholders of MFL received 94 shares of ₹10 each for every 1,000 shares (₹1) held in Meghmani Organics.

To unlock value

The restructuring was done to unlock the potential of the chloro-alkali and derivatives, the company had then said.

Shares of Meghmani Organics (combined entity) on May 17 closed at ₹138.