Depositories revise FPI limits for stocks

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Depositories on Friday revised foreign portfolio investment (FPI) limits for stocks listed on domestic stock exchanges.
With this, FPI limit in some stocks has climbed up to 100 per cent, market sources said.
Besides, in some stocks FPI limits have been increased to their respective sectoral caps, they added.
Under SEBI norms, depositories monitor the foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies.
While the raising of FPI limits for stocks to respective sectoral caps by NSDL/CDSL is welcome, the current sentiments of FPI towards emerging market equities is not very conducive so as to attract flows just on the basis of this relaxation by depositories, said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
MSCI, on March 31, had said that it would wait for the practical implementation of these changes and the systematic implementation of the new sectoral limits applicable to Indian securities before making any changes to the MSCI index.
It had said that it would provide further communication on this before June 30, 2020.
Hence funds that do not follow MSCI Indexes, and are willing to bet more on India under the current circumstances, will be able to invest more in select Indian stocks based on relaxed limits, Jasani said.
However, funds that follow MSCI Indexes would have to wait till at least June 30 or once the Ministry of Finance notifies these fresh limits after companies have been given time, beyond the original March 31, 2020, to restrict their FPI limits to a lower threshold, he added.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...