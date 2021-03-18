Despite Fed comments, market turns cautious

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Benchmark indices were trading flat on Thursday afternoon after opening on a high note owing to positive global cues.
Rising covid cases and spiking US bond yields continue to worry investors.
At 1:03 pm, Sensex was at 49,931.28, up 129.66 points or 0.26 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 50,296.35 and an intraday low of 49,908.23.
Nifty 50 was at 14,768.05, up 46.75 or 0.32 per cent.
ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex. While Axis Bank, TCS, Kotak Bank, Reliance and Nestle India were among the top laggards.
After slipping for four consecutive days, benchmark indices opened following the US Fed’s dovish comments. After its two-day policy meeting that concluded on Wednesday, the US Fed said that it expects to keep a near-zero key interest rate through 2023.
Sensex opened above the 50,000 mark at 50,161.25 as against the previous close of 49,801.62.
Nifty 50 opened at 14,855.50 as against the previous close of 14,721.30.
“Indian market opened with a considerable gap up at 14855.50 after Yesterday’s close in the global market. Despite the growth in Inflation, the Fed expects the growth to be highest in the nearly 40 years. Policymakers have confirmed that there will be no hike in the rates and that has come as positive news for the markets globally,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.
However, the market was off day’s high during the afternoon trade as investors remain cautious due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. An increase in US bond yields that hit a 13-month high on Wednesday further worried investors.
All indices except Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank were trading in the green among the sectors.
Metal stocks that had been recording consecutive losses are back in focus. Nifty Metal was up 1.40 per cent. Meanwhile, IT stocks have lost momentum with Nifty IT being down by 1.25 per cent.
The broader indices have underperformed Nifty Midcap 50 recorded marginal gains and was up by 0.17 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down by 0.04 per cent. BSE Midcap was up by 0.07 per cent while BSE Smallcap was down by 0.29 per cent.
