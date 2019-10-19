Stocks

DFM Foods announces completion of new extrusion line

| Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

DFM Foods has announced that a new extrusion line has been completed and commissioned in the existing Greater Noida unit, Uttar Pradesh. With this expansion, the total capacity of the company stands at 48,400 tonnes per annum. Shares of DFM Foods closed flat at ₹247.60 on the BSE.

