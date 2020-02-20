DHFL, Ambuja Cements, Amtek Results eyed

The boards of Ambuja Cements, Amtek Auto, A2Z Infra Engineering, BF Investments and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation will meet on Friday to announce their respective quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Focus will be on DHFL, as the company had postponed declaring its results for the previous two quarters. The company is currently facing insolvency proceedings, as the NCLT, Mumbai, had passed an order under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.