DHFL hits over 2-month low; Deloitte reported to have quit as auditor

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) fell as much as 10 per cent to Rs 42, its lowest since May 20.

Deloitte has quit as the auditor of cash-strapped DHFL, according to a news report. Earlier, DHFL had said it has submitted a restructuring plan to its core committee of creditors.

DHFL warned this month that its financial situation was grim and business had ground to a halt. DHFL and Deloitte did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of DHFL have skid 81.3 per cent this year.