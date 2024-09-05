Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a major infrastructure project in Kerala. The company announced on September 5, 2024, that it had been declared L-1 for constructing a twin-tube unidirectional tunnel in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The project, valued at ₹1,341 crore including GST, was floated by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis.

The shares of Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) were trading at ₹559.20 up by ₹7.60 or 1.38 per cent on the NSE today at 2.10 pm.

The scope of work includes building a two-lane tunnel in each traffic direction and a four-lane approach road connecting Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi. The total project length is 8.275 km, and the completion period is 48 months. This development is part of efforts to enhance connectivity in the region.

Following the announcement, DBL has closed its trading window for insiders and designated persons for 48 hours in compliance with insider trading regulations.