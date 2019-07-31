Stocks

Company news: Dilip Buildcon

| Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Dilip Buildcon on Wednesday informed the exchanges that DBL Gorhar Khairatunda Highways Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received July 19 as the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India. The project is for six-laning the Gorhar to Kharratunda section in Jharkhand. The project cost is ₹917 crore and the construction period is 24 months; the operation period is 15 years from the commercial operations date. Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.51 per cent lower at ₹410.85 on the BSE.

Published on July 31, 2019
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Angel Broking gets SEBI nod for Rs 600 cr IPO