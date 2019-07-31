Company news: Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon on Wednesday informed the exchanges that DBL Gorhar Khairatunda Highways Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received July 19 as the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India. The project is for six-laning the Gorhar to Kharratunda section in Jharkhand. The project cost is ₹917 crore and the construction period is 24 months; the operation period is 15 years from the commercial operations date. Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.51 per cent lower at ₹410.85 on the BSE.