Dilip Buildcon likely to get Rs 3,564-cr bonus for early completion of project

Dilip Buildcon has announced that the project rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-18 (new NH-40) - Rayachoty to Kadapa section in Andhra Pradesh - has been completed.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on September 13 and has declared the project fit for entry into operation from October 8, and consequently it is entitled to receive a maximum bonus of ₹3.564 crore in lieu of earlier completion (60 days prior to the scheduled completion date).

The stock of Dilip Buildcon edged down 0.30 per cent at ₹426.75 on the BSE.