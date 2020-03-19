Stocks

Company news: Dilip Buildcon

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Dilip Buildcon received letter of acceptance (LOA) on March 18, 2020, from the National Highways Authority of India for a new Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Chhattisgarh. The project is for four-laning with paved shoulder of the Pathrapali-Kathghora of the Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 under Bharatmala on HAM basis. The bid project cost is ₹860.50 crore. The completion period for this project is 24 months. Operation & maintenance period is 15 years from the COD. Shares of Dilip Buildcon slipped 3.47 per cent at ₹252.05 on the BSE.

