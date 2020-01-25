Stocks

Dishman Carbogen: Focus on buyback offer

| Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

 

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis will remain in focus, as its buyback offer will open on Monday and close on July 24, 2020. The company plans to buy back shares from the open market through stock exchanges for an amount not exceeding ₹72 crore and a price not exceeding ₹150 a share. Currently, shares of Dishman Carbogen are hovering around ₹82. Shareholders are hopeful that the buyback will give some stability to its share price, which has fallen sharply in the last one month.

