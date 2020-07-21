Dishman Carbogen, latest addition to Jhunjhunwala’s growing portfolio

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have picked up the shares of Dishaman Carbogen during the April-June 2020 quarter. According to the latest shareholding pattern, both bought 1.59 per cent each or 50 lakh shares in the cumalatively.
Dishman Carbogen, earlier Carbogen Amcis (India), is the 33rd stock Jhunjnunwala added to his portfolio. During the quarter itself, he entered Indian Hotels and added further stake in Rallis India and Federal Bank.
However, foreign portfolio cut their stake in Dishman Carbogen to 6.75 per cent from 9.77 per cent in March quarter.
Besides, small investors too cut their holding in the chemical company to 9.70 per cent from 10.07 per cent. Thanks to Jhunjhunwala buying, HNIs holding in the company increased to 4.5 per cent from 0.83 per cent. Mutual funds and promoters holding remained the same in Dishman Carbogen.
For the March Quarter, the company had posted a net profit of ₹4.50 crore on revenues of ₹151.92 crore while for FY20, the net profit stood at ₹38.52 crore on revenues of ₹580.74 croe.
Dishman is the global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry offering a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services. The products and services offered span customers’ needs from chemical development to commercial manufacture and supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Some of the other stocks in which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his entities have exposure include Agro Tech Foods, Autoline, Crisil, DB Realty, Delta Corp, Edelweiss Financial, Escorts, Firstsource Solutions, Indian Hotels, Geojit, ION Exchange, Jubilant Life, Karur Vysya Bank, Lupin, Man Infracon, MCX, NCC, Orient Cement, Titan Company and VIP Industries.
