Dishman Carbogen surges 5% on buyback proposal

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares went up sharply today on the bourses after the company informed the BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on January 16, 2020, to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and also would consider a proposal to set up a Share Based Employee Benefit Scheme.

The stock rose ₹3.65 or 5 per cent to ₹77.40 on the BSE

Further, the trading window for dealing in securities/shares of the Company has already been closed and shall remain closed for all the Directors(s), Designated Persons and their relatives till the 48 hours after the announcement of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.