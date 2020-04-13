DJ Mediaprint rules at ₹20 after listing on BSE-SME platform

The shares of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics were listed on the BSE-SME platform on Monday, following the completion of an initial public offering (IPO) on March 31.

The stock is currently ruling at ₹20, unchanged from the IPO price.

At a time when even big companies are either postponing or shelving IPO plans, DJ Mediaprint’s public issue of 12 lakh shares — of ₹10 each for cash at a price of ₹20 apiece, aggregating to ₹2.4 crore — was subscribed about 1.83 times.

DJ Mediaprint is a Maharashtra-based integrated printing, logistics and courier solutions provider operating in India and a few overseas markets. It offers bulk scanning and newspaper print advertising services, manpower supply, records management, speed post, bulk mailing and other services.

Kolkata-based Finshore Management Services Ltd was the lead manager to the issue.

According to BSE, DJ Mediaprint is the 322nd company to get listed on the BSE SME platform. The 322 companies have so far raised ₹3,320.48 crore through the platform and their total market capitalisation stands at ₹15,737.72 crore, it added.