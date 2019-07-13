Stocks

DMart results today; Tata Metaliks on Monday

July 12, 2019

 

Radhakishan Damani-controlled Avenue Supermarts, widely known as DMart, will declare its first quarter results for the current fiscal on Saturday. Analysts will focus on DMart’s margins and profit numbers, given the tight condition. While on Sunday, Bhansali Engineering Polymers will declare its numbers, Monday will see the result announcements from Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Metaliks and Tinplate Company.

