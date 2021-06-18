Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 45 times

The initial public offering of the Hyderabad-based companies Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals sailed through comfortably with the former receiver overwhelming response from all category of investors.

Dodla Dairy IPO has been subscribed 45.62 times with the QIB portion getting 85 times, HNI portion 73.26 times and retail portion by 11.34 times.

Ahead of the issue, the firm had raised ₹156 crore from 18 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹428 a equity share. The firm had allocated allocated 36.46 lakh equity shares to anchor investors. The IPO comprised a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.09 crore equity shares, including 92 lakh shares held by TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The ₹2,144-crore IPO of KIMS Hospitals has been subscribed 3.86 times. The IPO of the Hyderabad-based multi-speciality hospital chain came with a price band of ₹815-825 a share.

KIMS: Full backing from QIBs

While the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 5.26 times, HNIs and retail portion got 1.89 and 2.90 times.

The public issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹200 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.35 crore shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

KIMS intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings of ₹150 crore, and general corporate purposes. It is also looking at inorganic expansion.

KIMS operates 9 multi-specialty with a total bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of March 31, 2021, which is 2.2 times more beds than the second largest provider in AP and Telangana.