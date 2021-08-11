Dollar, US yields gain, Asian shares held back by Delta worries

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The dollar and US yields extended gains in Asia on Wednesday, spurred by tapering talk, while Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street.
The dollar index rose to its highest since mid-July, gaining against the yen, while the euro neared year-to date lows against the greenback.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08 per cent in Asian trading, with Chinese bluechips down 0.38 per cent, Korea’s KOSPI down 0.37 per cent.
All you wanted to know about taper tantrum
Improving US economic data and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve officials have led markets to expect the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases later this year, pushing up yields and supporting the dollar.
But the move has been well flagged, meaning a repeat of the so-called “taper tantrum” of 2013 that shook markets when the Fed began putting the brakes on its quantitative easing programme, is unlikely, said Ray Farris, chief investment officer SouthA sia, Credit Suisse.
“In Asia there’s a little bit of concern about tapering but there is increasing understanding that we’re unlikely to get a tantrum,” said Farris.
Former PIMCO CEO Mohamed El Erian on Global Markets and India
“But there is a lot more concern about Delta because of its impact on a lot of Asian economies where vaccination rates are lower,” he said.
The Delta variant of the new coronavirus is spreading quickly in many Asian countries raising fears about local travel restrictions, hurting the economic recovery.
Australia was a rare bright spot, with the local index gaining 0.61 per cent, helped by the announcement of a record share buyback by the country’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, with its annual results.
Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.57 per cent.
The dollar was supported by rises in longer and shorter dated treasury yields which reached their highest levels since mid July, with yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touching a five-week high of 1.3610 per cent.
The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs as economically sensitive value stocks gained with the US Senate’s passage of a $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which now passes to the House of Representatives.
The infrastructure package could provide the nation’s biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
Elsewhere, the stronger dollar and higher bond yields weighed on gold, with the spot price falling 0.2 per cent. Higher interest rates typically hurt non-interest bearing gold.
Oil held on to gains in Asian trading, having risen 2 per cent on Tuesday, on signs of rising fuel demand in the US.
US crude ticked up 0.01 per cent, Brent crude was flat.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...