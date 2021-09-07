Domestic equity market to open on firm note

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The domestic markets are likely to sustain the bullish momentum, at least in the opening session on Tuesday amidst mixed global markets. The SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-positive opening for domestic markets.
However, analysts fear that elevated indices cannot sustain the lofty valuations and market will correct sooner or later. According to them, the rising volatility index is already signalling nervousness in the market. On Monday, the India VIX, which is the NSE volatility index, closed above 15 points for the first time since June first week.
While concerns over global growth due to recent rise in delta variant Coronavirus cases in different parts of the world continue to persist according to analysts, the underlying strength of domestic market remains intact. “In our view, festive demand, recovery in rural demand and Covid-19 positivity rates will be in focus in the near term. We note higher government’s capex and revival in industrials’ capex should aid economic recovery,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
SGX Nifty futures is currently hovering around 17,423 (at 8 am), as against Nifty futures’ Monday’s close of 17,404.65 points and the Nifty spot close of 17,377.80.
Asian markets are mixed while Japan’s Nikkei jumped almost one per cent. Others in the region such as Korea, Taiwan and Australia are down in early morning trade on Monday. The US market was closed on Monday.
“Liquidity-driven market may take a backseat in 2022 and investors must start focusing on quality aspect of companies, in our view,” Modi added.
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said, “The market continued its positive momentum and mirrored the upmove in other global markets. The Nifty is still maintaining a higher bottom formation which is broadly positive. However, the markets being in an overbought situation could trigger a quick intraday correction.”
