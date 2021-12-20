Domestic markets to open weak as bears remain powerful

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The sentiment towards domestic markets continues to be negative and bears are likely to tighten their grip further on Monday. According to analysts, rising inflation, US Fed;s unwinding of stimulus, input cost pressure for companies and lack of positive news are impacting market sentiment.
Heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors is giving no room for bulls to regain strength. Last week, FIIs sold shares worth ₹10,450 crore in the cash market and Friday was the 23rd straight trading day of FII selling. Though domestic institutions are trying to provide some kind of support to by buying shares worth ₹6,340 crore last week, that was not enough to arrest the slide.
SGX Nifty at 16,923, indicates that Nifty may surrender the psychological 17,000-mark. It indicates a 60-point gap down opening for Nifty futures, which closed at 17,023.50; Nifty closed at 16,985.20 on Friday.
Equities across Asia tumbled led by Japan markets. While Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, others such as Australia, Taiwan and Indonesia edged down between 0.3 per cent and 1 per cent.
Global markets, Omicron Variant, the dollar index, and FII-behavior will be key factors to drive the market next week, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.
Meanwhile all eyes are on Turkish markets which is facing turbulence. Trading was halted trading twice on the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday even as the Borsa Istanbul 100 index fell as much as 7 per cent. Turkish currency Lira collapsed to a life-time low on Friday. Analysts fear, this will have a contagion effect, as FPIs will further sell and shift to safe-haven assets.
According to analysts, all eyes are on central bankers across the globe. The Bank of England lifted interest rates to 0.25 per cent from 0.1 per cent. “The European Central Bank would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme in the first quarter of next year. But the ECB softened the blow by planning to raise purchases under a separate, existing programme in the second quarter, while ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that a rate increase in 2022 is unlikely,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.
Rahul Sharma, Co-owner Equity 99, said: “We see that these could be the last blow to the market and expect some upward move in markets in next week. Smallcaps and midcaps might lead recovery. Investors are advised to hold on to their holding and not panic. We continue to recommend ‘buy on dips’ strategy.”
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...